Sturgeon Valley Fertilizers holds trade show in Morinville

The AGCO TerraGator 9300B Fertilizer Floater on display outside the MCCC for the SVF 2018 Trade Show.

by Lucie Roy

The Sturgeon Valley Fertilizers (SVF) 2018 Trade Show was held at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Wednesday with over 30 vendors and display booths from across the province.

More than 150 participated in the event which included guest speakers, presentations and networking.

The Special Guest was Marco Coppola of Dot Technology Corp.

Russ Benson, Assistant Manager, and Agronomist of the Legal SVF Branch and emcee for the event announced the SVF Cup Champions for 2018.

For Excellence in Research the two recipients were La Sabourin Farms and Victoor Seed Farm.

For 2019 the competition will concentrate on the highest protein level in wheat.

SVF General Manager Doug Laird spoke on the year in review, updates and the 2018 Construction and Building Update for the Fertilizer Storage.

Matthew Brown made the Agronomy Presentation which covered 29 trials in Legal, Pickardville, Fort Sask., Busby, Namao, Vimy, Egg Lake and Villeneuve.

The Clubroot Update was provided by Kent Lamoureux.

AGT Foods out of Gibbons, Allana Driedger, Admin/Junior Grain Buyer and Darcy Bemister Grain Buyer.

Brian Reed, Reed Water Services and David Dooley, Baleen International.