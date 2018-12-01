Primeau celebrates its namesake

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Doug Kramer. Rene Tremblay, George the Mascot, Colin Loiselle and Noreen Radford

by Lucie Roy

Many were dressed in Blue and White Friday at Georges Henri Primeau School for Father Primeau Day.

The school was named in honour of Reverend G.H. Primeau in recognition of the many devoted years of service to the community of Morinville.

In the afternoon students and teachers assembled in the gym to learn more of Father Primeau and his many attributes and fun facts, such as the school is orange as that was his favourite colour.

Morinville Ward Trustees Noreen Radford and Rene Tremblay were in attendance as well as Learning Consultant Religious Studies Colin Loiselle and Doug Kramer, the School District Chaplin.

The day ended with a sweet treat of glazed donuts with blue sprinkles.

Father Primeau was Parish Priest at the St Jean Baptiste Parish for 12 years, from 1966 to 1978.

He is fondly remembered for his tenacity in completing community projects and he was behind the revival of Morinville’s annual St Jean Baptiste celebration which became Frontier Daze.

He was named Morinville’s Citizen of the Year in 1968.

He passed away in his home in Morinville on April 27, 1989.

Teacher Vince Falcone and Vice-Principal Cara Mazur with one of the many boxes of donuts.

Dominique Himschoot and Isaiah Shreenan

Picture of Father Primeau 1916-1989.