Weekend saw lots of local Christmas markets

Notre Dame School- Volunteer Noreen Radford and Danielle Borthwick, VP Parent Fundraising Association. Fundraising for Ecole Notre Dame Chrome Book Carts with a Bake Sale.

by Lucie Roy

With four markets on Saturday people had many opportunities to purchase that special gift.

Legal held their Craft N’ Trade Fair from 10 to 4 at the Community Center which also had Crafts for Kids, Sparkle Tattoos, Mom & Pop Shop and take your own photos with Santa.

From 3:30 to 6 pm they had numerous free activities at Citadel Park, including Lite Up the Park, Sugar Shack, Bonfire and Visit with Santa.

The Friends & Neighbors Market- Christmas Edition held at Cardiff Hall ran from Saturday 11- 7 p.m. They are also open on Sunday from 11 a.m – 4 p.m.

Christmas Market & Bake Sale at Ecole Notre Dame Elementary School went from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Danielle Borthwick, Vice President of the Parent Fundraising Association said their Bake Sale was to raise funds for Chrome Book carts at the school.

The Morinville and District Grandmothers’ Hands Across the Seas (HATS) held their Spirit of Christmas sale at the United Church with gently-used Christmas decorations, Christmas baking, and Christmas Silent Auction items.

All proceeds to support the African Grandmothers via the Stephen Lewis Foundation.

Legal Market- Isabelle Pageau with her French Maiden Creations.

Mike & Christine Young of Legal with their numm-ers homemade dog treats. The Tail-Wagging dog Advent Calendars were selling fast.

Frances Pelletier, an artist and member of the Morinville Art Club with her booth. She said in the fall she is to teach alcohol ink on foil.

Cardiff Hall- Leah Hogg with Laurie Anne’s Victorian Lace & Linen.

Cardiff Hall- Amanda Griep with her booth Diamond R Rustics.

Cardiff Hall- Todd & Sam McConnell with their booth Clockwork Contraptions.- making art with Laser Beams.

Notre Dame School- Dacie Allen just completed a sale at her booth.