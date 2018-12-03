Morinville Sports Reports

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Above: A St. Albert player gets a litte air under his skates during a Sturgeon Sting Midget AA game in Morinville Saturday night. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

compiled by Morinville News Staff

It was a busy weekend for Morinville sports teams with some wins and losses, but some hard-fought games all around.

Peewee A take gold

The Peewee A took gold over the weekend in a tournament in Barrhead.

Sturgeon Sting Midget AA

The Sturgeon Sting played two games on the weekend, gaining one win for their efforts.

Friday night’s home-ice game against BESA Division’s top-ranked St. Albert Source for Sports Crusaders resulted in a 3-0 for the Sting.

But Sunday’s road trip to take on the PAC Saints gave the Sting a 4-3 victory in a close game.

The Sting play the Fort McMurray Barons on the road Saturday and Sunday. They do not play at home again until Dec. 22 when they face the Lloydminster Blazers.

NOVICE 5

The Novice 5 team who played in the Slave Tournament on December 1.

“The boys and girl played their hearts out, lost two of three games but battled hard with back to back games with no break,” Natallie Wiedemann said.

Back Row: Shaun Cameron, Sebastian Spila, Eddy Telford, Cole Kemp, Marcus Huot, Maverick Wiedemann, Lincoln Allary, Quentin Spila

Middle Row: Camryn Courtorielle, Olivia Lockridge, Head Coach Jen Lockridge, Taiyo Pearce, Carter DeTonnancour, Tristan Cameron

Goalie: Tristan Cameron

MCHS BASKETBALL

MCHS SR Girls took silver in the Salisbury Comp. tournament today after falling 75-42 to the host team. The Sr. Boys did not place in the medals this time.

The Sr. Girls play their first home game Wednesday night at 6:45 p.m.

Morinville Kings

The Morinville Kings took on the Whitecourt Wild at home Saturday night and handed them a lop-sided 14-1 defeat.

The Kings lead the game 4-0 after one and elevated their score to 7-0 before the Wild opened. But the Kings came back with another three goals in the middle frame, including a shorthanded contribution from Luke Mahura. The third period saw the Kings add on another four.

Mikey Mantello and Luke Mahura each earned four of the Kings’ 14 and Jorey Mcrae picked up a pair.

The Kings have three games left this month, all of them road games. They are in Red Deer next Saturday, followed by trips to Westlock and Eckville on the next two Saturdays after that.

Morinville Jets

The Morinville Jets winning streak was halted this week after a 7-0 loss tot he Beverly Warriors.

Sunday was a different turn of events for the Jets with a 4-1 win over the visiting Leduc Riggers.

The Jets play the Flyers on the road Friday night and the Regals at home Sunday at 7:30 p.m.