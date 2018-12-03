Rotary Interact Club collecting coats during The Sound of Music

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Rotary Interact Club is holding a coat and clothing drive this week to assist the less fortunate through the Midstream Support Society.

The coat drive will take place at the Cultural Centre during MCHS’ production of The Sound Of Music in the bar area starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“The reason people should donate is because the amount of people that are in need locally,” said Interact Club President Benn Fingler. “Not all the needy live in far away countries; there are many people in need of warm clothes this winter and all year round, so I see a chance for the town to come together and help who we can.”

This week’s coat drive is only one of the initiatives the Rotary youth group is involved in.

“The reason people should join Interact or any other Rotary or services group would be not just to help others but also themselves,” Fingler said. “By that I mean to help themselves feel good and grow as people, to develop and grow. Also, groups are like families and will help each other.”

Fingler added there are lots of people inside and outside the group to help, and that friendships develop through being involved in helping others.

“People you would never know becoming very close lifetime friends,” he said. “We also have international and local trips, the local said trips are workshops in leadership and development, the international trips are for us to do work in another country and help the people there.”

For more information on Rotary Interact, contact Morinville Community High School.

