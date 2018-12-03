Weekly news recap – week in photos video

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Below are links to stories we covered over the past week that you may have missed.

Remember, you can subscribe to our daily email – Monday-Friday and never miss any of our coverage.





Town to start sending pet registration reminders by email

The Town is creating a mailing list of animal owners to be able to send registration reminders next time around. You’ll be able to provide that information when you renew your dog or cat registration, which is due by Jan. 31, 2019.

Sturgeon Valley Fertilizers holds trade show in Morinville

The Sturgeon Valley Fertilizers (SVF) 2018 Trade Show was held at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Wednesday with over 30 vendors and display booths from across the province.

Primeau celebrates its namesake

Many were dressed in Blue and White Friday at Georges Henri Primeau School for Father Primeau Day.

Library participating in I Love First Peoples 2018 Friendship Box campaign

For the next two weeks, the Morinville Community Library will be a registered drop-off point for the I Love First Peoples 2018 Friendship Box campaign.

Busy night for local craft makers of all ages

Matthew Bazylewski works on his Gingerbread house Wednesday night. photos by Lucie Roy A Gingerbread House Making event was held …

Morinville Council Briefs

Following a letter from Alberta Transportation indicating the chip seal project on Highway 642 (100 Avenue) was not performing as anticipated, Mayor Barry Turner passed the chair to Deputy Mayor Rebecca Balanko to make a motion to have Administration work with him to have

Waste rate bylaw includes some recycling changes

All glass jars, non-refundable bottles, and other glass containers are now to be placed in the waste cart. Glass is among a number of former recyclables that are no longer recyclable with the passing of third reading of the Town of Morinville’s Waste Management Rate Bylaw.

2019 utility rates pass third reading

A new $5 levy on Morinville householders to pay for stormwater services is now a reality after Town Council gave third reading to 2019 utility rates at its regular meeting on Tuesday. New rates will go into effect Jan. 1.

Jen-Col Construction to build Morinville’s St. Kateri Tekakwitha Academy

Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools (GSACS) announced Monday that Alberta Infrastructure and Acheson-based Jen-Col Construction, who was the successful bidder and General Contractor on the St. Kateri Tekakwitha Academy project, held a kick-off meeting to review the plans and timelines for the build.