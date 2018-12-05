New Services at 100 Block West – Mature Community Living

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Premium rentals in a Mature Living Community mean residents never have to sacrifice quality, location, or amenities. Scott Jendruck, president of Trade Developments, speaks to what separates 100 Block West in Morinville, ideal for adults, seniors and pets.

“We’ve been hard at work this year trying to make life a bit easier for our tenants. We have added an ‘at your door’ garbage and recycling service which runs twice a week, so residents don’t have to worry about slips and falls in the winter time. We have added an in-house (and in your apartment) cleaning service with three different service levels to help better suit your needs, and we’ve made it free to try for the first three months in case you’ve never had a helping hand and want to test the waters a bit.”





In-house cleaning is one of the many new services available at 100 Block West

But Jendruck adds that they are not stopping there. “We’re adding benches outside, we’ve added bike racks, we made the medical clinic more accessible with a new wheelchair access ramp right in front of the clinic, and we’ve made adjustments to our already industry-leading geo-thermal system to help keep utility costs stable and low.”

“The building is very quiet due to the quality of construction and the mature residents,” adds Jendruck.“It’s also very secure, thanks to key fob access.”

Dawn Konowalyk, the on-site resident manager, loves that the building is pet-friendly. “Pets are part of the family,” smiles Konowalyk. The pets have plenty to do, see, and explore right out the doors of 100 Block West. “There is a dog park in town, lots of walking trails, and an animal wellness centre nearby,” she explains.

However, it’s not just the pets loving the good life. She also points to the building’s accessibility with powered front doors, an elevator, and ramps.

While 100 Block West is ideal for adults and seniors, young families enjoy the space too. “The floor plans are quite open,” says Konowalyk, who lives on the premises with two sons. “With four different floor plans to choose from, there is something for everyone.” 100 Block West is ideally located in Morinville, and close to the town’s museum, churches, relaxing parks, grocers, and other amenities.

“It’s a great place to live. It’s secure. It’s a nice location. People are friendly and the building and neighbourhood are quiet. It’s a place where I feel you could come home and not lock the door right away,” Konowalyk said.

Fatima Haymour, manager of the on-site Morinville Family Medical Clinic and pharmacy, also appreciates the location and management of 100 Block West. A progressive facility, Morinville Family Medical Clinic’s male and female physicians are currently accepting new patients.

“We have established a family medical home instead of just a centre, explains Haymour. “We are open six days a week and accommodate walk-ins, so patients don’t have to wait on their own physician or go to emergency. Our next-door pharmacy is open the same hours as the clinic and the pharmacists communicate with the physicians to ensure optimal care. We have a female physician that runs women’s clinics, and we have future plans for mental health clinics and assisted living home visits.”

Haymour continues, “A lot of people from Morinville and Legal were going to St. Albert for medical care – we wanted to help a community that was under-served. 100 Block West is the best building in town and we couldn’t be happier to set up the practice where it is the most convenient for the building’s residents and the town.”

