RCMP focusing on impaired driving in December

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville RCMP and their partners in law enforcement will be particularly watchful for impaired drivers this month. The province’s traffic safety calendar identifies a different focus and educational component each month.

“Unfortunately, impaired driving is still very prevalent in our communities,” said Corporal Sheldon Robb in a media release Thursday. “Over a 10 year period in Alberta, 934 people were killed as a result of alcohol or drug-impaired driving. There are alternatives to impaired driving, especially during the upcoming holiday season. Plan ahead – use a rideshare, call a cab, have a sober designated driver, or get a friend or family member to take you home.”

Over the past five years, Alberta has seen an average of 6,837 people convicted of impaired driving each year.

In 2014, the most recent year data was provided, nearly 20% of drivers killed in collisions tested positive for both alcohol and drugs. In that year 87.7% of fatalities were tested for alcohol with 28.5% tested positive for alcohol. Similarly, 81.9% of driver fatalities were tested for drugs. Among them, 42.4% were positive for drugs. Of that percentage, 44.7% tested positive for cannabis; 41.2% for CNS depressants; 24.9% for CNS stimulants; and 24.0% for narcotic analgesics.

While the RCMP will keep their eyes out for impaired drivers over the holidays, they ask that anyone spotting a driver they suspect of being impaired should immediately contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or call 911.