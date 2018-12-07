Morinville selects its best decorated homes

by Lucie Roy
The Best Christmas Lights Competition judging took place Thursday night.
A bus with local seniors who volunteered as judges along with Town of Morinville Community Services Cultural & Events Programmer Chantal Godberson and Senior’s Programmer Mary Benson departed for the evening ride at 6:30 pm.
To be eligible to win prizes the home or business had to enter the competition by completing a nomination form.
Entries were judged on window decorations, rooftop decorations, yard presentation, and overall presentation.
All entries received a great response and compliments from the judges.
The 2018 winners are:
1st Place 10126-93rd St
1st Place. Even the countdown to Christmas was visible in the snow in the driveway.
2nd Place 9913-102 St.
3rd Place 10113-104 Ave.
3rd place with music playing to the channel 101.5 FM with reindeer and decor tuned in with the music.
Be the first to comment