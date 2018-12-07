Morinville selects its best decorated homes

Dec 7, 2018 admin Arts & Culture, Local News, Morinville 0
Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Lucie Roy

The Best Christmas Lights Competition judging took place Thursday night.

A bus with local seniors who volunteered as judges along with Town of Morinville Community Services Cultural & Events Programmer Chantal Godberson and Senior’s Programmer Mary Benson departed for the evening ride at 6:30 pm.

To be eligible to win prizes the home or business had to enter the competition by completing a nomination form.

Entries were judged on window decorations, rooftop decorations, yard presentation, and overall presentation.

All entries received a great response and compliments from the judges.

The 2018 winners are:

1st Place 10126-93rd St

1st Place. Even the countdown to Christmas was visible in the snow in the driveway.

2nd Place 9913-102 St.

3rd Place 10113-104 Ave.

3rd place with music playing to the channel 101.5 FM with reindeer and decor tuned in with the music.

