Legendary Liquor opens its second Morinville location

Dec 9, 2018 admin Business, Local News, Morinville 4
Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Stephen Dafoe

There have been many changes for the Meunier family over the past year as they have expanded their Morinville business operations to serve customers on two sides of town.

After opening their Shell store on 100 Street in the Westwinds development, they had a grand opening and ribbon cutting Saturday for the new Shell as well as Legendary Liquor.

Owner/Manager Marc Meunier said the new liquor store, located behind McDonald’s, is nearly twice the size of their 100 Avenue store.

“We have a larger warehouse. We have more cooler space, more shelf spacing. We can better merchandise our product,” Meunier said, noting he believes the expanded space provides a better shopping experience and allows staff to be more efficient in serving those customers.”

Meunier is planning to have a growler bar in operation at Legendary’s Westwinds location by spring, allowing customers to fill their jugs with a variety of beer.

“We’ll be able to have craft beers on tap. We’re going to have a good rotation of seasonal beers available, and possibly some cider.”

While Meunier knows some in the community will comment that Morinville already has a lot of liquor stores (this location is the sixth) he said the expansion of his business was necessary to serve their customers better.

“Our location couldn’t serve our customers as well as we thought we could,” he said. “We thought we needed a better, bigger location to serve the community.”

But the family will keep the 100 Avenue location running to serve the west side of town. “People still like shopping at the old location,” Meunier said.

Some months back in preparation for the new location, the business changed its name from Liquor on Main to Legendary Liquor. While that change was to reflect the new store would not be on Main Street, it was also to create an identity for future growth.

“We also wanted to build a recognizable brand,” Meunier said. “We’re hoping to use this new store as a model for more potential growth.”

Matt Meunier cuts the ribbon on the Morinville Shell at Westwinds as Nick Ioanidis, and Cherri Meunier hold the ends.

Marc Meunier cuts the ribbon on Legendary Liquor’s Westwinds location Saturday. He was joined by Chamber Manager Dianne Mineault and Cherri Meunier.

