Higher Grounds hosting Community Christmas Dinner

Dec 10, 2018
Reading Time: 1 minute

by Stephen Dafoe

Higher Grounds is partnering with a number of local sponsors to host a Community Christmas Dinner Dec. 25.

The dinner is a drop-in no-cost event at the local non-profit coffee shop located at 10019 100 Avenue from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is a follow up of the one spearhead this past Thanksgiving by Higher Grounds volunteer Kim Mills who was moved after a Canadian soldier, alone for Thanksgiving, took their own life some years ago.

Wanting to ensure no one in the community is alone over the holiday, Higher Grounds is once again gathering the goods to put on a full meal and event for those apart from family at Christmas.

“It is just to give people a place to be on Christmas that don’t otherwise have a dinner planned,” Mills said. “This is open to everybody. This [dinner event] has nothing to do with financial need. Certainly, if someone is in a position to not be able to afford Christmas dinner, this is there for them. But it’s also for people that just don’t have anyone to spend Christmas dinner with.

Mills said support from local businesses and organizations has been great as has the number of people volunteering to cook, bake and serve.

Those interested in attending or volunteering are asked to RSVP by calling 780-266-5282 or by emailing highergrounds@tfhchurch.ca.

Comments

comments

