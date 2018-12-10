Mandatory Alcohol Screening will help RCMP reduce and remove impaired drivers on the road, police say

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

The implementation of part two of Bill C-46 next week will give police extra help in combatting impaired driving, police say. Alberta RCMP Traffic Services have been discussing the impact of the upcoming legislation, which will put Mandatory Alcohol Screening (MAS) into force on Dec. 18.

That legislation will give police the power to administer mandatory roadside alcohol breath tests on drivers they pull over regardless if they are suspicious that the person had been drinking. Police will require a reason to pull a driver over.

“Alberta police services are working together to implement the changes brought about by Bill C-46, including Mandatory Alcohol Screening (MAS),” said Chief Mark Neufeld, President of the Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police in a release Monday. “A large and credible international evidence base suggests MAS is one of the most effective road safety measures available and that it has resulted in significant and sustained reductions in impaired driving and related deaths and injuries.”

The RCMP say they are committed to using MAS in an equitable and non-discriminatory fashion and are confident that the test can be completed in a few minutes.

“These are short interactions that we need to have because Canadians require and deserve protection from all impaired drivers on the roads,” said Superintendent Gary Graham, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services. “When MAS is used as widely as operationally practical, it will help us accomplish our public safety goals, while fully protecting the public’s legal and constitutional rights.”