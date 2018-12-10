Weekly news recap

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Here is a look back at some of the news stories you may have missed last week.

Sturgeon Victim Services introduces facility dog

Sturgeon Victim Services (SVS) Executive Director Kristine McDonnell and Program Manager Elyse Prince made a presentation on the Crisis and Court Support Program at the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce Luncheon on Wednesday.

RCMP focusing on impaired driving in December

The Morinville RCMP and their partners in law enforcement will be particularly watchful for impaired drivers this month. The province’s traffic safety calendar identifies a different focus and educational component each month.

MCHS production of The Sound of Music opens with great applause

After months of endless rehearsals, Morinville Community High School’s drama department has brought Roger and Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music to the Morinville Community Cultural Centre Stage.

New Services at 100 Block West – Mature Community Living

Premium rentals in a Mature Living Community mean residents never have to sacrifice quality, location, or amenities. Scott Jendruck, president of Trade Developments, speaks to what separates 100 Block West in Morinville, ideal for adults, seniors and pets.

Morinville selects its best-decorated homes

The Best Christmas Lights Competition judging took place Thursday night. Click the link to see all the winners.

Legendary Liquor opens its second Morinville location

There have been many changes for the Meunier family over the past year as they have expanded their Morinville business operations to serve customers on two sides of town. […]