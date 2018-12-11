Sting Peewee AA helping others this season with coat and toy drive

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Stephen Dafoe

For the third year in a row, the Sturgeon Peewee AA Sting will be hosting their Annual Winter Clothing and Toy Drive Game. The game is at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 16, and the Sting will face off against the Wainwright Polar Kings.

But while the game is important to the Sting, including having Morinville Mayor Barry Turner and Sturgeon County Mayor Alanna Hnatiw dropping the puck, it is the clothing and toy drive that is of particular importance to the team.

“It is important to instill a culture of giving into our young people and teach them the value of being charitable,” said Sturgeon Hockey Club President and Sturgeon Sting PeeWee AA Head Coach John Schneider, adding people wanting to help should bring a donation of warm winter clothing, new or lightly used, and/or a gift card of any denomination from a major retailer.”

Schneider said the gift cards would be used by the Midstream Support Society for the purchase of wish list items they’ve received from less fortunate families, and that the clothing will also go to the society.

“Many local families have indicated a need for specific items of winter clothing,” he said. “The clothing that is not donated directly to families will be sold at the thrift store and proceeds will be used to purchase food and toys and whatever other items are needed for struggling families.”

The team is also producing a video at the event to enter the Chevrolet Canada Good Deeds Cup contest. The video submission is for a chance to be featured on Hockey Night in Canada.

“We have not entered the contest before this year, but have decided to do it now so that we can help Chevrolet Canada with their efforts to promote charitable giving amongst hockey families,” Schneider said.

for more info, visit the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/336433250511863/