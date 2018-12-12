Museum receives special print

Reading Time: 1 minute

Above: Musee Morinville Museum Operations Attendant Donna Garrett holds a copy of the 1 Service Battalion 50th Anniversary print.

by Lucie Roy

The Musee Morinville Museum received a copy of the 1 Service Battalion 50th Anniversary print, donated recently to the museum.

Limited edition copies of the large 6 foot by 8 foot painting were created for those interested in obtaining a copy.

Artist Jacques Martel was also commissioned to do 1 Service Battalion’s 40th-anniversary print.

The theme of this print is to honour the 50 years of history at the Unit.