Rotary Seniors project wrapping up with brochure mailing

Dec 12, 2018
Rotary Club of Morinville held a work party after their Breakfast Business meeting on Wednesday at the MCCC.

More than 5000 pamphlets were sorted and prepared for a mass mailer to Morinville and area residents.

The pamphlets include info and resources for Seniors in the area and provide information on Elder Abuse Awareness and Resources.

The project was created by seniors in the area and funded in part by the Government of Canada’s New Horizon for Seniors Program and the Rotary Club.

Earlier this year five Elder Abuse Awareness videos were created, directed and produced by Morinville, Legal and Sturgeon County seniors as well as a one-day conference held in Morinville in conjunction with the town.

The project came about from a presentation from Sturgeon Victim Services at a Town Hall meeting which provided 2016 stats on family violence and domestic abuse and the numbers were also presented by the RCMP at a Sturgeon Rural Crime Watch meeting.

The mailing will also take place for Sturgeon County residents.

