Council approves rec centre rates

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Colin Smith

Adults will pay $8 for a single admission to the Morinville Community Recreation Facility, with children, youths, students 18-plus and seniors paying varying percentage of the rate for those 18 to 64.

Pass rates for adults will be $75 for a 10-visit pass, $40 for a monthly membership and $400 for an annual, with proportional discounts for the other groups.

A family, which is defined as two adults and an unlimited number of children living in the same home, pays $20 for a single admission, $100 for a monthly pass and $1,000 for an annual pass.

The rates were approved by Town Council at its December 11 regular meeting.

The facility is intended to be a community hub that accommodates on all aspects of leisure and sport use, including both active participation and passive use, such as being a spectator at an event or activity.

In determining the rates, the Administration took into account three factors: fair prices for all, considering local sport/fitness businesses; regional facility fees and service provision; and making facility use affordable while encouraging its use overall use, and the promotion of healthy mind, body and spirit.

Tots are going to be admitted to the facility free up to the age of five. Most facilities offer free access only to age two but the Administration felt that raising the age limit was important because of the facility’s “limited amenities.”

There will also be a $2 single admission rate available for people who only want to use the facility’s track, and a monthly rack pass for $20 This is an uncommon feature – currently only offered by the Dow Centennial Centre in Fort Saskatchewan.

“Through the community surveys it’s known that our walking trails are the most frequently used amenity,” stated the Administration’s presentation to Council. “The importance of this activity throughout the year is vital, especially during extreme cold and wet weather days. Administration believes providing users with access to the track will be well received, and may serve as a promotional conduit to other facility amenities or programs.”

Fees for children age six to 12 were set at 50 per cent of the adult rate; youths 13 to 17 at 60 per cent; students 18-plus, with student identification, and seniors 60-plus at 75 per cent.

Council unanimously approved changing the senior age to 60 from 65 and adding the monthly $20 track rate.