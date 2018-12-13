Council approves rec centre rates

by Colin Smith
Adults will pay $8 for a single admission to the Morinville Community Recreation Facility, with children, youths, students 18-plus and seniors paying varying percentage of the rate for those 18 to 64.
Pass rates for adults will be $75 for a 10-visit pass, $40 for a monthly membership and $400 for an annual, with proportional discounts for the other groups.
A family, which is defined as two adults and an unlimited number of children living in the same home, pays $20 for a single admission, $100 for a monthly pass and $1,000 for an annual pass.
The rates were approved by Town Council at its December 11 regular meeting.
The facility is intended to be a community hub that accommodates on all aspects of leisure and sport use, including both active participation and passive use, such as being a spectator at an event or activity.
In determining the rates, the Administration took into account three factors: fair prices for all, considering local sport/fitness businesses; regional facility fees and service provision; and making facility use affordable while encouraging its use overall use, and the promotion of healthy mind, body and spirit.
Tots are going to be admitted to the facility free up to the age of five. Most facilities offer free access only to age two but the Administration felt that raising the age limit was important because of the facility’s “limited amenities.”
There will also be a $2 single admission rate available for people who only want to use the facility’s track, and a monthly rack pass for $20 This is an uncommon feature – currently only offered by the Dow Centennial Centre in Fort Saskatchewan.
“Through the community surveys it’s known that our walking trails are the most frequently used amenity,” stated the Administration’s presentation to Council. “The importance of this activity throughout the year is vital, especially during extreme cold and wet weather days. Administration believes providing users with access to the track will be well received, and may serve as a promotional conduit to other facility amenities or programs.”
Fees for children age six to 12 were set at 50 per cent of the adult rate; youths 13 to 17 at 60 per cent; students 18-plus, with student identification, and seniors 60-plus at 75 per cent.
Council unanimously approved changing the senior age to 60 from 65 and adding the monthly $20 track rate.
What’s the plan for corporate rates?
I am excited about a local indoor track!
Danielle LeClair
What does this facility have to offer? (I genuinely do not know)
I would also like to know more specifics. I know there is supposed to be fitness facilities but will it be comparable to what the Body Shop offers or more comparable to what Goodlife offers. I want to know if I’m sticking with Goodlife or making the switch to local.
Do we have to pay to go watch our kids play soccer or hockey? Or is this the rate to use the running track and equipment?
Mexico Matt spectators do not pay Matt. These fees are only to use the facility and its equipment yourself.
No. You don’t have to pay to watch. Rate is for equipment.
Dustan McLean one of our motions Tuesday was to make sure those kinds of details are provided when the fee structure goes out.
You also wpuld not pay if you were in say a badminton club. The club would pay a rental fee – you’d pay the
Club. There would be variations on that.
The rec centre being built contains an NHL sized rink, field house that can be divided into three full-size courts or any combination, running track around the field house, program room for yoga, zumba, etc, fitness equipment (do not know what or where) play room for kids, and some small retail and concession space.
Stephen Dafoe thanks! I hate that I have to pay to watch my kid play soccer in Edmonton.
What Rec Centre in Edmonton does that? I’ve never had to pay at any place to watch.
Wow… Really? You’d think your admission would be included with the fees you pay. None of our kids play soccer, so we aren’t in those facilities. I know Rec centres don’t, unless you want to use an amenity while watching (like a kids room).
Yes, I always have to pay to watch my sons soccer in the city ($5 each time, or $30/season pass). That is why I asked the question. I think it’s important that we are not charging spectators as it deters family and friends from coming to support our youth. Sports are expensive enough.
I’ve never seen a Rec Centre charge for spectators, unless it was a tournament of sorts (top tier and older players). Guess it’s different for these soccer centres. Thanks for the info.
Dustan McLean there may be occassions that a tournament or team charges like say Jets games.
Are sturgeon country residents going to be charged more?? With the county’s contribution being reported as so low.
Rob Pelletier Short answer. No. Sturgeon County and Morinville, as with Sturgeon County and the other municipalities have a few years left in a cost sharing agreement where they pay a formula rate so their residents pay the same to use the facilities in those communities. But it has come up lots
Rob Pelletier should be. Cheap joke of a county.
All bordering municipalities must do inter municipal agreements within two years. We just formed our committee. Mayor, Boutestein and myself. We will be the group working with county over the next long period of time.
Dustan McLean id charge them double until the county bucked up and made an honest contribution. Especially seeing as these reports of how the county “is in a great spot financially”
How much will admission be for the pool?
That’s a great deal if there’s a good selection of workout equipment. Plus the track when days are crappy. I’ll take this over the Servus rate any day.
Great rates! Will be a great facility.
Hope there is pickle ball
Paul Dupuis the Town has a pickleball program, Paul.