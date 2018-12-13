Morinville putting out pitch for concession and retail at rec centre

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Colin Smith

An expression of interest document will be going out later this month to attract businesses that may want to take advantage of potential commercial opportunities at the Morinville Community Recreation Facility.

The document was presented by the Administration to Town Council as information at its December 11 meeting.

It identifies available locations within the facility for a variety of business types including food concessions and possible retail opportunities, sizes, vending machine locations, expectations and terms.

Specifically, it outlines opportunities for a “take-out style” food and beverage concession on the first floor near the main entrance, another main floor location that could be used for retail or another food concession, and vending machines located on the second floor.

Operators can bid for more than one of these opportunities, and contracts will be for five years.

It’s expected that having outside businesses at the facility will have a positive financial impact on the facility’s operating budget.

The expression of interest document is to go out by December 15 through a variety of media, with a January 11 deadline for submissions.