Morinville holds annual Candy Cane Check Stop

The Candy Cane Check Stop took place Thursday afternoon on Main Street in Morinville.

The initiative is voluntary for drivers to partake in and provides drivers a detour to avoid it if so desired.

The safe driving campaign for the holiday season reminds drivers to plan ahead and not drink and drive.

The presence of all facets of emergency services and organizations is intended to remind people about the safety messages of the season, fire hazards with lights, not leaving valuables unattended in vehicles and having your house checked while away.

Participants receive a complimentary package with a candy cane, various brochures, stickers and pens.

Over 1000 packages were distributed between the two check stop events.

Numerous Candy Cane Safety Initiative agencies and organizations involved in the event included Morinville Enforcement Services,Sturgeon County Enforcement Services, Morinville RCMP, Morinville Fire Services, Alberta Health Services EMS and Public Health Nurses, Sturgeon Victim Services,Sturgeon Rural Crime Watch,Roadrunners Towing, Sobeys- Morinville, MADD- Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Allstate Insurance Company of Canada.