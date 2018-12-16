Gold and bronze weekend for MCHS basketball

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Stephen Dafoe

It was a medals weekend for both the MCHS Sr. Girls and Boys in the Green & Gold Championship at Louis St. Laurent. The Sr. Girls emerged with gold while the Sr. Boys earned bronze in the tournament.

Girls Coach Kent Lessard said the Lady Wolves defeated a young home team composed of mostly Grade 10s in the opener. That game was largely on the MCHS scoring side with a 64-24 outcome. The Wolves went on to defeat Beaverlodge 71-33.

The final against Wetaskiwin was far from the lop-sided outcomes of the first two games.

Lessard said the girls fell behind by 16 early as the Wetaskiwin Sabres hit five 3s in the first quarter. However, the coach said the team battled back to trail by ten at halftime.

“Led by grade 12 guards Laura Stalzer and Jenna McKinney, the Lady Wolves closed the gap to 5 after three quarters,” Lessard said. “In the final quarter, consecutive 3 pointers by Leanne Van Brabant and Makayla Attfield put the team in the lead for the first time. Wetaskiwin never gave up as they hit a late 3 to close the gap to 59-56 as the buzzer sounded. It was a great comeback for the MCHS Wolves.”

On the Sr. Boys side, Coach Cliff Rowein said his team started the tournament with an 82-59 win over the host team, Louis St. Laurent.

But a tight game and 79-76 overtime loss put the boys up against Beaverlodge for third place in the tournament.

That contest ended 79-58 for MCHS.