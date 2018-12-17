Amazon to open location in Leduc

by Morinville News Staff

Amazon announced Monday that it plans to open a new customer fulfillment facility in the Nisku Business Park that will employ more than 600 people. The one-million-square-foot facility is to open by 2020 and will be the second of its kind in Alberta, the 11th in Canada.

“We are pleased to welcome Amazon – one of the world’s most innovative companies – to the community,” said Mayor Tanni Doblanko in a media release. “Leduc County is business-friendly and encourages business and employment growth and diversification by creating an environment that fosters development.”

Amazon’s new facility will be located in the Nisku Business Park.

