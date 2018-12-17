Fire Department provides Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Training at MFGA

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Lucie Roy

Morinville Fire Services Deputy Chief Joel Houle made a presentation on Thursday night to members of the Morinville Fish & Game Association (MFGA) at their General Meeting.

The focus was on the AED Philips HeartStart OnSite Defibrillator mounted on the wall at the Clubhouse and the simple basic steps on how to use it.

After checking for signs of sudden cardiac arrest, if not responsive or breathing normally he instructed to call 911.

Then retrieve the HeartStart OnSite and bring it to the patients’ location and follow the three basic steps:

Pull up the handle on the SMART Pads Cartridge, it then directs you to remove the applicable patient’s clothing, Place the pads on the patient’s bare skin and Press the flashing shock button if instructed to do so.

No harm can be done to the patient as the OnSite walks them through the procedures.

it indicates when it is safe to touch the patient and instructs you to perform CPR if needed.

if you are not sure on CPR the OnSite invites you to press the flashing blue i-button for CPR coaching.

If CPR is not needed and if the patient is moving or regaining consciousness just follow the protocol until EMS arrives.

Houle showed the two pads available, the blue package for the HeartStart Infant/Child SMART Pads cartridge for those from 0 to 8 years or weighing less than 55 lbs/ 25 kg and the red package for Adults 8 and over and more than 55 lbs/ 25 kg.