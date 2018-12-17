Morinville Sports Report

Above: The Sturgeon Sting PeeWee AA took on the Wainright Polar Kings Sunday afternoon in Morinville.

The Sturgeon Sting PeeWee AA had a two-game weekend with an 8-2 road loss to the Rangers in Fort Saskatchewan Saturday and a 6-5 win at home Sunday afternoon.

Sunday the Sting came from behind a 2-1 first-period deficit to find themselves tied 3-3 after two. The final frame was also a close call but Ty Van Brabant pocketed the one they needed to make it 6-5.

Sunday was also the team’s annual clothing and toy drive to help the Midstream Support Society.

The Morinville Kings are back on top of the NCHL after Sunday afternoon’s 8-5 win over Eckville on the road. Sunday’s win brings the Kings to an 8-2-2 record.

Saturday night saw the Kings fall 3-2 to Westlock.

The Kings’ Jan. 5 and 11 games will be on the road against Daysland and Devon respectively. They return home Jan. 12 to play Sylvan Lake at 8:30 p.m.

The Sturgeon Midget AA Sting earned a 6-2 win over the KC Colts Saturday night to maintain their second postion in Besa Division with a 12-4-2 record.

They play the Lloydminster Blazers Dec. 22 at 5:45 p.m.

The Morinville Jets had a 7-6 OT win Friday night on the road against St. Albert and followed it with a 6-4 win over the Fort Saskatchewan Hawks.

The back-to-back wins brings the Jets to a 14-9-1 record.

The Jets will face the Icemen Saturday night on the road.

The MCHS SR. Boys took bronze at Louis St. Laurent 79-58 over Beaverlodge. Thanks to Emma Doney for the photo.

The MCHS Sr. Girlswon gold with a 59-56 victory over Wetaskiwin at the Louis St. Laurent over the weekend.

*