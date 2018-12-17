Sturgeon PeeWee AA Sting host another successful clothing drive

Dec 17, 2018
Reading Time: 1 minute

Above: Mayor Barry Turner and Sturgeon County Mayor Alanna Hnatiw drop the puck for Sturgeon Sting player Eric Hartman and Joshua Beaudette of the Wainwright Polar Kings. Also on hand for the drop representing the Midstream were Rob and Matthew D’Aoust.

by Stephen Dafoe

Sunday was another day on the ice for the Sturgeon PeeWee AA Sting, but off the ice the team was helping those in need this holiday season.

For the third year in a row, the Sturgeon Peewee AA Sting hosted their Annual Winter Clothing and Toy Drive Game.

“We partner up with the Midstream Support Society,” said Sturgeon Hockey Club President and Sturgeon Sting PeeWee AA Head Coach John Schneider. “We touch base with them and find out what they need. This year they were in need of warm winter clothing.”

Schneider said the team picks one of their NAHL games to hold the charitable initiative.

Mayor Barry Turner who was on hand to drop the ceremonial puck with Sturgeon County Mayor Alanna Hnatiw, said it was a good opportunity to come together and support local organizations while having some fun.

“It’s that kind of collaboration that we love to see in Morinville,” Turner said.

The Sting were also planning to produce a video at the event to enter the Chevrolet Canada Good Deeds Cup contest. The video submission is for a chance to be featured on Hockey Night in Canada.

