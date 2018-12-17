Weekly News Recap

Reading Time: 3 minutes

There was a lot happening in Morinville last week, particularly in the world of budgets and the rec centre. Below is a look back on some of what we covered last week.



Community Christmas Celebration hits 40 years

A Morinville holiday tradition will take place at St. Jean Baptiste Church next week, marking the 40th consecutive year for the Community Christmas Celebration, an interdenominational Musical Jubilee.

Gold and bronze weekend for MCHS basketball

It was a medals weekend for both the MCHS Sr. Girls and Boys in the Green & Gold Championship at Louis St. Laurent. The Sr. Girls emerged with gold while the Sr. Boys earned bronze in the tournament.

Morinville holds annual Candy Cane Check Stop

The Candy Cane Check Stop took place Thursday afternoon on Main Street in Morinville.

The initiative is voluntary for drivers to partake in and provides drivers a detour to avoid it if so desired.

Sturgeon County passes budget with no tax increase

Sturgeon County residents will see no municipal property tax increase next year following adoption of the 2019 budget by the County Council on December 11.

Morinville deficit raises tax increase to 4% for 2019

Morinville property taxes may go up by four per cent next year, reflecting concern about deficits in the Town’s operating budget.

Morinville putting out pitch for concession and retail at rec centre

An expression of interest document will be going out later this month to attract businesses that may want to take advantage of potential commercial opportunities at the Morinville Community Recreation Facility.

Council approves rec centre rates

Adults will pay $8 for a single admission to the Morinville Community Recreation Facility, with children, youths, students 18-plus and seniors paying varying percentage of the rate for those 18 to 64. […]

École Notre Dame Elementary School celebrates with song

Ecole Notre Dame Elementary School held two Christmas Concerts on Tuesday night at the MCCC.

Rotary Seniors project wrapping up with brochure mailing

More than 5000 pamphlets were sorted and prepared for a mass mailer to Morinville and area residents.

Museum receives special print

The Musee Morinville Museum received a copy of the 1 Service Battalion 50th Anniversary print, donated recently to the museum.

Council approves Off-site Levy Bylaw

The rates that developers pay for provision of services by the Town of Morinville have been updated with the passage of a new Off-Site Levy Bylaw.

MMM’s Adopt a Family underway to help families this Christmas

The Morinville Marvelous Moms Adopt-a-Family initiative is in its seventh season of giving to families that could use extra help at Christmas.

Mandatory Alcohol Screening will help RCMP reduce and remove impaired drivers on the road, police say

The implementation of part two of Bill C-46 next week will give police extra help in combatting impaired driving, police say.

Morinville family reflects on War Amps 100th anniversary

The 100th anniversary of the Armistice that brought an end to World War I is not the only centennial celebration taking place this year. The War Amps is an organization that began to assist war amputee veterans returning from the First World War.

Higher Grounds hosting Community Christmas Dinner

Higher Grounds is partnering with a number of local sponsors to host a Community Christmas Dinner Dec. 25.