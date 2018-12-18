Chamber’s shop local contest picks its winners

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce wrapped up its first shop local contest Monday with the draw for seven winners of seven prizes.

The contest, in partnership with Morinville News, had shoppers looking for a special ornament in the nearly 30 participating stores. Finding the ornament got participants a ballot for the draw. A donation to the food bank or receipt for purchase got the participant a second or third ballot.

The winners of this year’s contest were.

Tom Keen was the winner of the Fresh Christmas dinner and all the fixings from Sobeys ($200 Value).

Margaret Koenig was the winner of the Tom Ford Sunglasses from Capital Vision ($585.00 Value)

Frank Koenig was the winner of the Oilers tickets from Capital Vision

Kelly [no last name given] was the winner of the Merchant Basket filled with cards and items from local businesses.The basket contained prizes from RV City, JLS DEcals & Signs, The Flower Stop, JM Turner Goldsmith, Legendary Liquor, Higher Grounds, Morinville Shell, Hunters Print & Copy, Morinville Minor Soccer, Dr. Darren Romanowski, and Spirits Liquor Store.

Jessie [ no last name given] was the winner of the $800 Gift Certificate from Wolf Creek Building Supplies.

Rayleen Crush was the winner of the Small Blizzard a week for a year from DQ ($265 value)
She also won the AMP Booster Pack from Bumper to Bumper ($189.99 value)

