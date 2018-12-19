Column: Chamber Chatter

Upcoming Events:

December Hours: Closed Dec 24 and 25 and 26th. Open Dec 27 and 28th and Closed Dec 31 and Jan 1st. Reopening Jan 2nd.

January Networking Lunch: January 9th at 11:30 at the MCCC.

Our guest speaker, Vince Phillips – Foresight for IT, will be discussing Cyber Fraud “A New Year’s Resolution: Building a Culture of Cybersecurity.” A special door prize will be given at this event. Start your New Year off successfully and prepare your business against cyber fraud.

January After-Hours-Business Mixer: Morinville Capital Vision January 30, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:00 pm.

February 6th MCCC Networking Lunch at 11:30 a.m.

February After-hours Business Mixer: Putnam & Lawson February 21, 2019 at 5:30 -7 pm

March 6th Networking Luncheon at MCCC

March After Hours Business Mixer: ATB March 21 at 6:00 p.m. in their new location beside Westwind Shell.

