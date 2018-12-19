Morinville RCMP seeking to apprehend wanted male

Reading Time: 1 minute

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville, Alta – The Morinville RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 21-year-old Hayden Wolfleg (also goes by Hayden Lafleche). Wolfleg is wanted on multiple arrest warrants for offences including but not limited to forcible confinement and assault, being unlawfully in a dwelling house, break and enter, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Hayden Wolfleg is described as:

– First Nations

– 5’8” tall / 170 lbs

– Black hair / brown eyes

– Shaved head / brush cut

Wolfleg is known to have been travelling back and forth between Morinville and Alexander First Nation but has also been in both the St. Albert and Edmonton areas.

Hayden Wolfleg is not to be approached as he may be violent.

If anyone has information as to the whereabouts of Wolfleg, please contact the Morinville RCMP Detachment at 780-939-4520. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.