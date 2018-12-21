Community gathers to sing in the season

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Above: The “Chance” Quartet singing Believe.

by Lucie Roy

The 40th Annual Morinville Community Christmas Celebration, an Interdenominational Musical Jubilee took place before a packed audience on Thursday night at the St. Jean Baptiste Catholic Church.

Master of Ceremony Ryan O’Gorman provided the introductions for the four readers and to the over ten performances that took place.

Performances included the “Chance” Quartet, G.H. Primeau School Band,Morinville Minstrels, St.Jean Baptiste English Choir, Brian Grant with Philip Lavallee on the organ during the Candlelight Procession, Ecole Notre Dame School Choir, Morinville Community High School Band, Krista Mulbery,Father’s House Mixed Choir, St. jean Baptiste French Choir, a Filipino Traditional Christmas Song with Father Trini, Bulger Family, the Bulger Family accompanied by Paul Smith and the congregation singing numerous carols.

The Opening Prayer was provided by Pastor Matt Sampson of the Father’s House, with readers Lisa St Onge, Mayor Barry Turner, Pastor Anne Telford, and Pastor Lewis Hauer and the Closing Prayer by Father Trini of the St. Jean Baptiste Parish.

Opening Prayer- Pastor Matt Sampson of The Father’s House.

G.H. Primeau School Band performed Silent Night.

1st reading by Lisa St. Onge.

Bulger family

Father Trini,Pastor Lewis Hauer, Mayor Barry Turner,Pastor Anne Telford, Lisa St. Onge and Pastor Matt Sampson.

The Morinville Minstrels.

2nd Reading by Mayor Barry Turner.

St. Jean Baptiste English Choir.

Getting ready for the Candlelight Procession.

Ecole Notre Dame School Choir

Morinville Community High School Band.

Krista Mulbery sang Panis Angelicus.

Pastor Ann Telford

Father’s House Mixed Choir

Pastor Lewis Hauer.

Mary Did You Know and a Filipino Traditional Christmas Song with Father Trini.