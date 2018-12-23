Sports Report

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Morinville News Staff

JETS

The Morinville Junior B Jets ended 2018 with a 7-6 loss to the Wetaskiwin Icemen on the road Dec. 22. The loss brings the club to 14-10-1 this season and a third place spot in the West Division.

The game saw the Jets trailing 2-1 after one, but battling back hard to lead 5-4 after two. The third saw the Jets pocketing one goal to the Icemen’s three.

Two of Morinville’s six goals were ont he powerplay, another when the Jets were shorthanded. Five of Wetaskiwin’s seven goals were scored on man advantages, another was picked up while they were shorthanded.

The Jets play the Knights on the road Jan. 5, and the Red Wings on the road Jan. 9.

They play back to back home games Jan. 11 and 12. The Jets play the Icemen at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 11 and the Flyers at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 12.

STING

It was a good wrap up to 2019 for the Sturgeon Midget AA Sting who extinguished the Lloydminster Blazers 6-2 at home Saturday night.

The boys built from a 1-0 first period lead to end the second 3-1. A trio of goals in the third doubled the Sting’s tally to give them the win.

The Sting sit 13-4-2 this season for a second slot in the BESA Division.

They play the Panthers ont he road Jan. 5 and play the Oilers the next day at home at 4:45 p.m.

KINGS

The Morinville Senior AA Kings wrapped up 2018 Dec. 16 with an 8-2-2 record and second place in the league.

They play Daysland on the road Jan. 5, Devon on the road Jan. 11, and Sylvan Lake at home at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 12.