Morinville RCMP respond to a barricaded person in Gibbons
submitted by Morinville RCMP
Gibbons, Alberta – On December 29, 2018 at approximately 7:30 p.m., a 50-year-old male entered a residence in Gibbons, owned by his friend.
The male was armed with a hatchet.
The male threatened to kill himself and kill the residents in the house.
The two occupants of the residence were able to exit the house, unharmed, leaving only the suspect inside.
The “K Division Emergency Response Team(ERT) was deployed to the scene in Gibbons.
The lone male in the residence was taken into custody by ERT, without incident.
The male was arrested under the Mental Health Act, and transported to an Edmonton area hospital.
There will be no further updates on this incident.
16 thoughts on “Morinville RCMP respond to a barricaded person in Gibbons”
The RCMP are good a5 breaking into houses, I’m sure they had no issue
Chris Douglas they break into your house before?
Eric Eisenmenger he is probably referring to High River.
Mary G Collins
Leona Janes wasnt near us
Leona Janes it was over behind Lees
yeah I know I was reading comments last night
Jon Brown
That’s fucked
Carly Sweetnam
Adds Pighin
John Aarsteinsen
Dezmann Encina Alicia Matošević
Tyler Saunter
Dellas Yukish
One of the places you must visit while co is Breckenridge.
A basement or garage can are a living space for your household with
the right touches. The greater open and white space youve,
the bigger your home will look and feel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aT3qOoAfHfI