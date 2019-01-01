3061 (1CER) Morinville Army Cadets Corps holding bottle drive

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

Cadets from 3061 (1CER) Morinville Army Cadets Corps will be spending Saturday, Jan. 5 going around Morinville collecting bottles and cans.

Money raised from the bottle drive will support the cadets by providing funding for facility rental, training exercises, and to celebrate the Corps 20th anniversary in Morinville.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 5.

You can leave the bottles and cans on your front porch for pickup or contact event organizers through their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/223904128536194/.

Additionally, donations can be dropped off at the Morinville Bottle Depot on 100 Street.