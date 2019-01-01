January designated Month of the Artist

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Morinville News Staff

The first month of 2019 has been set aside by the government to recognize artists in Alberta and the importance musicians, dancers and other artists to Alberta’s culture. Alberta is the first Canadian province to dedicate a month to celebrate artists.

“Art and artists are a vital part of our culture,” said Minister of Culture and Tourism Ricardo Miranda in a media release Tuesday. “They make our province a great place to live, visit and raise a family. Month of the Artist is a time to recognize and celebrate the important contributions Alberta artists bring to our province both socially and economically.”

Miranda went on to encourage Albertans to learn more about the people behind the art in their community and to find ways to support local artists.

“Our province is full of amazing events that feature work by Alberta artists,” he said. “Take in a show at your local theatre. Visit an art gallery. Go to a concert. Or try something new and let your creativity blossom.”

Stats Canada numbers from 2016 indicate that 44,880 Albertans worked in the arts, entertainment and recreation. In the same year, Alberta’s visual and applied arts and live performance industries contributed about $1.3 billion in GDP.

In 2017-18 budget year, the Alberta Foundation for the Arts provided $24.1 million through 823 grants to organizations for operations and projects, as well as $3.1 million through 333 individual arts grants to support their activities.