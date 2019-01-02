Town outlines snow removal schedule

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Morinville News Staff

Town staff are working to clear the recent accumulation of snow and released a chart outlining where they will be over the next week.

They are currently working on mains and collector roads north of 100 Avenue, as well as Town parking lots.

On Thursday, crews will move to mains and collectors south of 100 Avenue.

Friday will see Town and contract workers removing snow in Zone 5 – South Glens and residential areas in Zone 1 (north of 100 ave and west of 100 street.

Monday, Jan. 7 will be residential areas in Zone 3 – south of 100 ave and west of 100 St.

Tuesday, Jan. 8 will see crews move to Zone 4 – south of 100 Avenue and east of 100 St.

Conditions permitting, the Town hopes to wrap up Jan. 9 with the Lakes and Sunshine, which is Zone 2 – north of 100 Avenue and east of 100 St.

Residents can call the snow removal hotline at 780-939-6635 for a recorded message of where crews are that day.

More information on snow removal can be found at https://www.morinville.ca/winter-road-maintenance