Wolfleg apprehended by RCMP

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

Morinville RCMP announced Wednesday afternoon that Hayden Wolfleg, whom police had been seeking since Dec. 19, was located and taken into custody without incident.

Twenty-one-year-old Hayden Wolfleg, who also goes by the name Hayden Lafleche was wanted on multiple arrest warrants for offences including but not limited to forcible confinement and assault, being unlawfully in a dwelling house, break and enter, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Click the ad to see full size

He was known to have been travelling back and forth between Morinville and Alexander First Nation but has also been in both the St. Albert and Edmonton areas.

RCMP thanked the public and media for assistance.