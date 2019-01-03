Rhyme and Reason poetry group to meet next weekend

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Stephen Dafoe

Rhyme and Reason is a monthly poetry group hosted by poet Christopher Raine at the Morinville Community Library.

The gathering offers an opportunity to learn and work on poetry in a workshop setting that focuses on techniques, sources of inspiration, exercises, and critiques.

The next event is Jan. 13 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“This upcoming session will consider poetry interpretation, allusion, symbolism, and context,” said Christopher Raine. “We will be examining William Blake’s The Sick Rose for the purpose of this theme. We will also talk about Jungian archetypes as they are important to this interpretation.

Raine said writing time will be allotted to exercise techniques and that the group will also follow up on prior work regarding effective writing precision by saying more with less.

The event is open to all levels of experience; however, due to subject and content, Raine suggests a minimum age of fifteen years and up.

The Rhyme and Reason group meet from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the second Sunday of the month. Visit MorinvilleOnline.com for this and other community event listings.