Book Bites – Winter reading program underway with mitten drive

story and video by Stephen Dafoe

Registration for the Morinville Community Library’s Winter Reading Program started just after Christmas and is now in full swing with a Battle of the Books theme this year. The program runs in two-week intervals until Feb. 28.

Program Co-ordinator Stacey Buga told Morinville News in a video interview that the reading program is running alongside a mitten, toques and scarves drive.

“They will be donated to Morinville FCSS and the Bissell Centre,” Buga said.

On the reading program side of things, participants log their reading minutes and present those to the library towards the competing books in the program’s theme.

Competing books and authors include R. L. Stine Vs. Robert Munsch, the comic series Preacher Vs. Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were 4, and the comic series Bone Vs. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Buga said the Winter Reading Program is sponsored by Northern Lights Library System, who are supplying Acer Iconia tablet as prizes for readers. Registering enters your name for a chance to win.

“It’ a great opportunity to keep kids and adults busy through the winter,” she said. “January and February have become very long months that you need a little bit of entertainment, and the library is a great place to stop by and do that.”

For more information visit the library or their website at morinvillelibrary.ca.