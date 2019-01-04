Registration opens as Minor Baseball gets ready for another season

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Stephen Dafoe

Although ball diamonds won’t be filled with players until later in the spring, Morinville Minor Baseball Association (MMBA) is already readying for the season. Registration opened Jan. 4 and closes Feb. 28.

The league offers play opportunities for children aged 4 and up with prices ranging from $100 for Blast Ball up to $275 for Midget level the season, which runs May and June each year.

MMBA President Scott Richardson said the league sees participation in baseball as beneficial to local youth.

“The benefits are getting our youth active and participating in team sport,” he said. “Baseball is a great sport for kids and adults as it involves many different aspects of a diverse athlete. Running, throwing, hand-eye coordination and reaction time. All of these skills will help make whole athletes and create life-long friendship for the kids.”

MMBA has seen rapid growth, doubling in size in the last few years. Currently, there are roughly 25 teams. Richardson is expecting to see the number of teams increasing this year.

“This year will be our first year with a Morinville T-Ball division,” Richardson said, noting that in prior years these teams were mixed in with St. Albert Minor baseball. “We have had lots of interest at this age so we will be creating a Morinville t-ball division, which we are expecting approximately 8-12 teams.”

Richardson went on to say that last year was the first year in many that MMBA had two AA teams, one at the Mosquito division (10-11 year-olds) and the Peewee (12-13 year-olds).

“These teams have a bit more time commitment and play later into the summer,” Richardson explained. “We are hoping to see the AA program grow, giving our athletes in town an opportunity [to] play here rather than go to St. Albert or other associations for their AA program.”

Registration for MMBA is open until Feb. 28. The league is accepting registrations online at MorinvilleMinorBaseball.com.

Those with questions can email MMBA.Morinville@gmail.com.

The league is also in need of coaches.

Details on the divisions and costs are below.