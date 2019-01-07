Sports Report

Reading Time: 2 minutes

STING

The Morinville Midget AA Sting were one for two over the weekend with a 6-2 win Saturday over the Lakeland Panthers and a 6-4 loss to the Sherwood Park Oilers Sunday. Both games were on the road.

The win and loss bring the Midget AA Sting to a 14-4-2 record. They maintain their second-place standing in BESA Division.

The Sting’s next two games are also on the road. Jan. 13 they take on Fort Saskatchewan and on the 19th, Leduc.

JETS

The Jets fell 3-1 to the Sherwood Park Knights on Saturday evening, their only game this past week. Saturday’s loss brings the Jets’ record to

The Jets trailed Sherwood Park 1-0 heading into the second period but capitalized on a powerplay opportunity mid-way through the frame to tie it 1-1. With 22 seconds left in the period, the Knights picked up a powerplay goal of their own to shift it 2-1. Both sides remained scoreless in the third until Sherwood Park pocked one in an empty Jets’ net with 55 seconds to go.

The Jets travel to Edmonton Wednesday night to take on the North Edmonton Red Wings.

They play back-to-back home games this weekend. They take on the Icemen Friday night at 8:30 p.m. and Stony Plain Saturday night at 5:30 p.m.

KINGS

The Morinville Kings fell 3-2 to Daysland in a close affair that brings their season record to 8-3-2 and a fourth-place standing in the NCHL.

Mikey Mantello opened the scoring for the Kings midway through the first to give Morinville a 1-0 lead.

The tally went back and forth through the second to see both teams tied at two apiece heading into the third.

David Jacobsen picked up Daysland’s third and winning goal on a power play with 16:14 left on the clock.

The Kings have three games left in the season. On Friday, Jan. 11 they travel to Devon, and then take on Sylvan Lake at 8:30 Jan. 12. The final regular season game is at home Jan. 19 against Bonnyville.

With one or two points separating the top four teams, a higher season finish is not out of the cards for the Kings.

VOLLEYBALL

The Town of Morinville is running a Youth Volleyball program for youth 8 to 15 years of age from Jan. 8 to Apr. 16 at Morinville Public School.

Cost of the program is $30 per person.

Call 780-939-7839 for more info or visit https://bit.ly/2CNGaT9 to register.