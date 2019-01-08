The “best damn guitar player you never heard of” is coming to Morinville

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Community Cultural Centre’s Main Stage Series continues Feb. 1 with Nashville Hurricane, a one-person show by Chase Padgett.

Nashville Hurricane is a mysterious acoustic guitarist who appeared from nowhere 40 years ago, conquered the music industry, then vanished without a trace. But now he’s back – or at least his story is.

The dinner theatre show sponsored by Infinite Event Services and catered by Premium Food Services sees Padgett takes on the roles of Henry Waltrip -the titular NashvilleHurricane – the best damn guitar player you’ve never heard.

In the roles of Waltrip’s manager, mother, mentor, and the Nashville Hurricane himself, Padgett outlines the rise, fall, and rebirth of the guitar prodigy.

Padgett sees the blending of the arts as one of the reasons for the show’s success.

“I think it’s a blend of familiar elements presented in a fresh way,” he said. “It’s not a concert, or a play, or a comedy routine… it’s all of those at the same time performed in a way to highlight the universal nature of music.

Both a love story to music and commentary about the darker sides of the road musician’s life, Padgett said the show also tells the story of how talent can lead to unexpected and unsavoury adventures.

“The blessing of it all though is found in personal growth,” he said.

Nashville Hurricane contains plenty of impressive guitar playing by Padgett, who is equally known as an actor and musician. Padgett will take to the stage with a Larrivee Dreadnaught acoustic, a guitar he defines as a proudly Canadian guitar.

Like Nashville Hurricane, Padgett’s previous show 6 Guitars was a blend of music and comedy through the performer using one guitar to play six characters, each with their particular musical style. The show won Best Solo Performer, Best Male Actor, and Best Musician when it premiered in 2010 at the Orlando International Fringe Festival.

Events & Culture Coordinator Ryan Telfer said performers, presenters and technicians alike have highly recommended Padgett’s most recent show – Nashville Hurricane.

“Chase is able to craft a full array of fleshed out characters using only his acting skills and his guitar,” Telfer said. “I don’t think LIVE at the CCC has hosted a performance quite like this, and I think our audience will be blown away.”

Nashville Hurricane takes place Feb. 1 with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the performance at 8 p.m. Tickets are $60 per person. Seniors are $50 per person. Tickets are available at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre Box Office by phone at 780-939-7839, or in-person from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets are also available at TicketPro.ca.

Infinite Event Services is the Main Stage sponsor for the 2018-2019 season. Season Partners include St Albert Inn & Suites, Morinville News and Hunters Print and Copy.