Community groups have until month end to apply for next round of grants

by Morinville News Staff

Community groups, associations, sports teams, and not-for-profits have until Jan. 31 to apply for the next round of Community Grants.

The next round’s deadline is Jan. 31 and will fund initiatives taking place between Mar. 1 and Apr. 30.

The grant program is designed to give various non-profit initiatives financial assistance in the areas of arts and culture, recreation and sports development, community development, and family and community support services.

Applicants must be Morinville-based groups, the initiatives must have benefit to the community,

for more information and an application form, visit https://bit.ly/2CbRqau.