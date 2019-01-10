Morinville Council Briefs

Reading Time: 1 minute

Jan. 10, 2019

by Colin Smith

Council to look at services

A notice of motion received by Morinville Council at its January 8 regular meeting may be the beginning of discussions about reducing costs by cutting inessential services provided by the Town.

Councillor Stephen Dafoe gave notice that at the next meeting he would move the following motion: That Council undertake a series of meetings prior to administration developing the 2020 budget that look at what services we provide the community which are essential under the Municipal Government Act, and which we believe are deemed essential by the community and which may be considered for reduction or elimination.

Town to finalize sponsorship agreement

Council voted in a closed session to finalize a sponsorship agreement for the Morinville Community Recreation Centre.

The identity of the sponsorship prospect and details are being withheld in accordance with sections of the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act: 16, Disclosure harmful to business interests of a third party; 23, Local public body confidences; 24, Advice from officials; and 25, Disclosure harmful to economic and other interests of a public body.

Council deals with tax recovery matter

A tax recovery briefing update was also discussed by Council in closed session.

The briefing resulted in a motion by Deputy Mayor Rebecca Balanko that the Administration develop a tax agreement, including tax penalties, with a commercial property commercial owner.

The motion passed unanimously.

Council also voted in favour of a motion moved by Councillor Sarah Hall that the Administration write off tax arrears totalling $8,397.32 in the 2018 fiscal year for a residential property.

Further details were withheld in line with the relevant sections of the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.