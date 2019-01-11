Morinville experiences a series of business break-ins

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A thief is seen in this screenshot of surveillance video from a Dec. 27 break-in in Morinville. Below is some surveillance video from another break-in Monday.

Jan. 11, 2019

by Morinville News Staff

Between Dec. 27 and Jan. 10, three Morinville businesses were entered and almost as quickly exited.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 27, both Alternatives and Options and Legendary Liquor’s Westwinds location were broken into with nothing taken from Alternatives and Options and only a couple of bottles of alcohol from Legendary Liquor. On Wednesday morning, Tirecraft Morinville was broken into by what appears to be the same thief.

In each instance, surveillance footage shows the culprit was looking for cash.

Morinville News reached out to the three businesses. Morinville Tirecraft preferred not to offer comment, so as to not give the thief publicity; however, both Alternative and Options and Legendary Liquor were willing to add some commentary.

Alternatives and Options co-owner Marjorie Kirsop said having been in business for nearly three years, they were not really surprised to have been broken into for their first time.

“It was really disappointing that it happened Boxing Day at 2:30 in the morning,” she said. “It was a long day. We had to replace the glass in the door. They didn’t finish it until 5:30. It’s just disappointing. They didn’t take anything. It could have been much worse. It’s just a feeling of being violated.”

Legendary Liquor co-owner Guy Meunier said it is unfortunate that right after opening their new store, they are broken into.

“There seems to be no fear with crime today,” Meunier said. “We’re running 24 hours at the Shell station. McDonald’s is 24 hours. [The] person just drives into the lot, backs up and he gets in. He goes and looks at the safe, takes three bottles of rum and does a thousand dollars in damage.”

Meunier said his surveillance footage showed someone with no fear, not running to the task, but just went out about it with a tire iron in hand.

“It’s very hard to monitor a good description of the vehicle,” Meunier said, adding his break-in involved a dark blue Rav4 with grey trim. “The guy was wearing a hoody, gloves and a mask.”

Meunier said he was told a third business, one in St. Albert, was hit the same evening.

“The public needs to be vigilant for any suspicious thing,” he said. “These guys break in when we are open now.”

Thus far, Morinville RCMP has released no information to local media on any of the three break-ins, and the media contact for the Detachment was not available by our deadline Friday.