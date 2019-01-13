Jets one for two in back-to-back home games

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Stephen Dafoe

The Jets played back-to-back home games Friday and Saturday night with one win and one loss to bring their season record to 15-13-1. Friday nights outing against the Wetaskiwin Icemen resulted in a penalty heavy 5-2 loss for the Jets, while Saturday was a 2-1 win over the visiting Stony Plain Flyers.

Jets / Icemen

Friday night’s game was a penalty-filled barn burner with the two clubs racking up a combined 130 minutes of penalties, 84 of those to Wetaskiwin. As such, six of the seven goals scored by both sides were powerplay or shorthanded goals.

Morinville opened the lights in the first, but a powerplay goal and shorthanded goal by Wetaskiwin saw the Jets trailing 2-1. Wetaskiwin added to their tally to make it a 3-1 second period with another powerplay opportunity and built it to 4-1 early in the third with a shorthanded contribution. Although the Jets grabbed a powerplay goal soon after to close it to 4-2, the Icemen picked up an even-strength goal with 4:11 left in the game.

Jets / Flyers

Saturday’s game saw less than half the penalty minutes of Friday night’s game with the Jets taking 29 minutes and the Flyers 27.

The Jets pocket one in each of the first two periods. The Flyers picked up their only goal in the third. The Jets dominated the puck throughout the opening frame, out-chancing Stony 16-9, but both sides were even in the second period with eight shots on goal apiece. The Jets fell short on chances in the third with four shots to Stony’s 13.

Both sides were fairly even on penalties throughout the game as well.

The Jets have a three-game week this week with a road trip Wednesday to face the Warriors, a road trip Friday to face the Regals, and a Sunday night home game against the Royals at 7:30 p.m.