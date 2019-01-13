Morinville Kings take two over the weekend

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Stephen Dafoe

It was back-to-back weekend wins for the Morinville Senior AA Kings. The Kings went to Devon Friday night, returning with a 3-0 win over the Barons, and capped it on home ice Saturday night with a 9-2 win over Sylvan Lake.

Friday’s road game saw both sides scoreless through the first, and Morinville picking up two in the second and one in the third. Mikey Mantello got the Kings their third and final goal shorthanded.

Although a shutout for the Barons, it was not for a lack of trying. Devon took 35 shots on net to Morinville’s 36.

“It was a great game,” said Kings president Wayne Gatza. “Devon came out flying. It was a fast-paced game back and forth all night long. Both goalies were outstanding.”

Gatza said Friday night’s game was a playoff atmosphere, something that is to be expected given there are only three points separating the first place team from the fourth-placed team.

Gatza said some blood was spilled during the game as one player had to get stitches above his eye after getting taken out near the net and another took a puck to the ear.

“It was a playoff atmosphere. It’s such a tight race in the top five teams. You miss a game you dropped to fifth,” Gatza said.

Saturday night’s game was a little heavier win over Sylvan Lake.

The Kings built from a 3-1 first-period tally to 5-2 in the second, and wrapping it up with another four goals to end it 9-2.

The back-to-back weekend wins bring the Kings to 10-3-2 and second place in the league.

The Kings will play their final game of the season Jan. 19 at 8:30 p.m. against Bonnyville.

Playoffs will start the following week.

There is no bye in the first round this season. The last place team will be out, and the remaining eight will start battling it out to be named league champion.