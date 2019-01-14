Column: Chamber Chatter

Reading Time: 1 minute

Jan. 14, 2019

After Hours Mixer

Forget the black ties; it’s no formal affair. Just come as you are for that casual flair.

We’ll drink and snack as we view the latest designer frames and learn about our new dry eye treatment.

It’s a gathering of friends and colleagues not to be missed! Register upon arrival to receive a special gift – a $50.00 Capital Vision Care gift certificate valid for prescription eyewear.

Open to all businesses. Please RSVP to 780-939-9462.

Chamber looking for February After Hours mixer host

It’s your business’ OPPORTUNITY to be recognized!

Be the first one to book your company for February’s After Hours Business Mixer.

Contact our office today to book your spot or email assistant@morinvillechamber.com.

Renewal time is here

2019 Membership Renewals are due.

There are changes to Membership Packages, including lower costs of each membership package, and increased value.

Membership menu information can be found on the Chamber site.