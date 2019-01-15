Book Bites – Stories in English and French

Reading Time: 1 minute

Jan. 15, 2019

by Morinville News Staff

Cozy Corner Stories is an ongoing and longstanding program that takes place at the Morinville Community Library on Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Cozy corner host and library staff member Margaret Meetsma said the program utilizes books in English and in French.

“We’re inviting everybody from the ages of zero to 100 to come to our story time,” Meetsma said. “It is a free program and you are more than welcome to come. You don’t have to register. You are just invited to come and listen to our stories.”

For more information on Cozy Corner stories and other library programs visit MorinvilleLibrary.ca.