DQ launches a new app with free mini DQ BLIZZARD

by Morinville News Staff

Dairy Queen has a new Mobile App and are launching it with a special offer for Morinville and area residents – a mini DQ BLIZZARD Treat.

Alberta is the first province to have access to the new app in its first phase roll out for Canadian DQ fans.

Anyone who registers for the app automatically receives a free mini BLIZZARD Treat and DQ say the app will provide users with exclusive weekly DQ deals on treats, food and beverages available at all participating Alberta DQ locations.

“We’re really excited that Alberta locations were chosen for the launch of our new DQ Mobile App because it gives us the ability to reward our DQ Fans for their continued support through daily and weekly mobile deals and hopefully it will entice some of our future Fans to come try our famous DQ Blizzard,” said Morinville DQ franchise owner Marc Cardinal.

The DQ mobile App is available in the App Store or Google Play.