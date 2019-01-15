Morinville RCMP make drug seizures following search warrants

Reading Time: 1 minute

Jan. 15, 2019

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Bon Accord, Alta. – On January 8, 2019, the General Investigation Section of the Morinville RCMP executed a search warrant on a residence in Bon Accord after receiving information relating to the making and selling of illegal drugs from this home. On January 10th, 2019, a second search warrant was executed on a vehicle linked to the residence in Bon Accord, for illegal drugs.

As a result of both search warrants, police seized several substances including but not limited to:

– Approximately 90 grams of suspected Methamphetamines

– Approximately 649 grams of suspected MDMA; and

– Approximately 5 litres of suspected GHB and/or its byproducts.

A 41-year-old male has been arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking however, his name won’t be released at this time as the investigation remains ongoing.