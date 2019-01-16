RCMP warn public about counterfeit Canadian bills

Reading Time: 1 minute

Jan. 16, 2019

submitted by Spruce Grove RCMP

Spruce Grove, Alta. – On Jan. 15, 2019 the Spruce Grove RCMP were alerted to counterfeit Canadian currency in circulation from local businesses. The currency in question was missing several security features and was printed on regular paper instead of the new polymer material. Further to the counterfeit currency, one legitimate bill was discovered to have been altered. RCMP are advising businesses to be cautious when accepting any denominations of cash and to familiarize themselves with Canadian currency security features by reading the Bank of Canada website. https://www.bankofcanada.ca/banknotes/vertical10/security-features/

If you suspect someone is attempting to pass you a counterfeit bill, the Bank of Canada advises:

“Politely refuse the note and explain that you suspect that it may be counterfeit. Ask for another note (and check it too). Advise the person to check the note with the local police. Inform your local police of a possible attempt to pass suspected counterfeit money.”

If you have any information regarding counterfeit bills, please call the RCMP at 780-968-7267 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.